Ticketmaster Names PayPal As Its Preferred Payments Partner

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation Entertainment and PayPal Holdings announced a new multi-year partnership that will see PayPal cast as the Preferred Payments Partner of Ticketmaster.

As part of the deal, fans will be able to make purchases with PayPal, PayPal Pay Later products, and Venmo across Ticketmaster’s platform.

Additionally, PayPal will become Ticketmaster’s primary payment processor, which will speed up check out times and allows fans to purchase event add-ons like merchandise and parking.

As well, the deal will provide flexibility in purchasing by allowing fans to spread the increasingly high cost of event tickets out over time, making payments in fixed amounts over the course of weeks and months, the companies said.

The partnership also includes an expanded global marketing program to boost fan engagement through experiences and offers. Planned activations include major festivals such as Bonnaroo, BottleRock, and Lollapalooza offering a limited number of fans using PayPal and Venmo rewards such as ticket discounts and Cashless credits for the event.

“Our goal is to seamlessly connect artists and event organizers with fans wherever they are in the world, and PayPal helps us take that to the next level with a truly global-reaching payments solution,” said Mark Yovich, President, Ticketmaster. “This partnership gives fans continuity and confidence that they have a secure, trusted, and accessible payment method wherever in the world they happen to be attending an event.”

“PayPal’s scale and ability to provide payments options in global markets comes from the company’s experience over several decades and has resulted in a strong reputation among consumers as a trusted payment method2,” said Peggy Alford, EVP of Global Sales, PayPal. “Our data shows that consumers are nearly three times more likely to finish buying a ticket to a live entertainment event when they see PayPal as a checkout option, demonstrating the value the PayPal brand brings to this partnership3. This expanded engagement between PayPal and Ticketmaster will give fans the ability to check out in as little as seconds with flexible payment options they know and trust.”