Maxwell Announces A Return To The Encore Wynn Theater At Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum R&B icon Maxwell, announced he will be returning to the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with a new three-night stand.

Maxwell: NIGHT, The Trilogy Show will follow up on his sold-out 2022 Las Vegas debut with performances scheduled for Wednesday, August 9, Friday, August 11, and Saturday, August 12, 2023.

Tickets for the three performances go on sale April 7th with prices starting at $59.95.

In the past two decades, Maxwell has released five studio albums and he’s earned four platinum album certifications, an NAACP Image Award for “Outstanding Male Artist,” and a Soul Train Award for “Best R&B/Soul Male Artist.”

In 2021, he was lauded with the “Legend” Award at the 2021 Soul Train Awards and hit the road with his critically-acclaimed The Night Tour.