The Inside Out Podcast With Paul Mecurio: The Go-Go's Belinda Carlisle

Lead vocalist of ground-breaking band “The Go-Go’s” gives us a riveting insiders look at being the first all-female band who wrote their own songs and played their own instruments and the obstacles they faced paving the way for other female bands. Hear why the punk scene in Los Angeles in the 70s was so freeing and fertile, how opening for The Police then surpassing them on the charts was mind-blowing. Belinda talks about her latest solo album and upcoming tour and shares why working with songwriter Dian Warren has been so fruitful and much more.

