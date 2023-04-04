Drew Gershenson Named VP Of Content At OVG’s Acrisure Arena And Southwest Division

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Venue management and advisory firm Oak View Group announced the promotion of Drew Gershenson to vice president of content, Acrisure Arena and OVG Southwest Division.

Gershenson joined OVG in December 2021 and most recently served as the director of booking for Acrisure Arena.

In his new post Gershenson will continue to oversee the day-to-day programming of the Acrisure Arena and support other OVG-managed venues in the company’s Southwest Division. He will report to John Page, senior vice president of Acrisure Arena, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, and OVG360 Facilities.

He brings more than 15 years of industry experience to his new role and before joining OVG, Gershenson served as director of programming for ASM Global’s Paycom Center in Oklahoma City where he was responsible for booking content and working closely with NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder.

He also spent more than a decade at Live Nation Entertainment, including a stint as senior tour director. Gershenson holds a Bachelor of business administration, international finance and marketing from the University of Miami.

“We’re pleased to support Drew’s continued growth within Oak View Group,” said Page. “Since joining the team in 2021, Drew has proven himself to be a strategic team leader and we are confident he will bring the same passion and drive to his new role as we continue to expand our reach throughout the southwest.”

“The southwest region represents an important area for Oak View Group. While we continue to grow our prescence in Southern California and across the southwest region, Drew will play a critical role in booking and programming to support our managed properties as OVG expands to new key markets,” said Tim Leiweke, chairman and CEO, OVG. Since opening in December, Acrisure Arena has experienced tremendous success with respect to programming, and with 13 sold out events so far, both fans and the industry have taken notice. The Palm Springs market has quickly become a must-play stop for the biggest concert tours and artists in the world and it’s only going to keep getting bigger. We’re just getting started.”