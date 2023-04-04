Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Brooklyn Bowl

How Book A Band: Interview With Brooklyn Bowl Talent Buyer Lucas Sacks

Posted on
(Hypebot) — Brooklyn Bowl Director of Booking Lucas Sacks joins Michael Brandvold and Jay Gilbert on a new Music Biz Weekly podcast to discuss the ins and out of booking a band.

Beginning as an intern at the Bowl in 2012, Sacks now books and oversees more than 700 concerts and music-related events a year for a New York City club is counted among the world’s leading club-size venues and a sister venue in Philadelphia.

They discuss how to pitch a band to a Talent Buyer, the venue’s taking a cut of merchandise, and why you need to be very careful about burning bridges.

