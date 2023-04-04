Sofia Ilyas Named Chief Community Officer at The Beatport Group

LOS ANGELES/BERLIN (CelebrityAccess) – The Beatport Group has appointed Sofia Ilyas as the company’s Chief Community Officer (CCO). Ilyas will oversee the company’s diversity, inclusion and social action efforts in this newly created role.

Additionally, Ilyas will head corporate communications and set the strategy for emerging growth markets. The executive will also manage the company’s worldwide partnerships with DJ and producer community organizations.

Before joining Beatport, Ilyas was a Director at headphone company Nura, where she spearheaded PR and marketing strategy, delivering campaigns and partnerships within the music-tech and headphone sectors. Before that, she headed her PR and marketing agency FLOAT, where she created and executed campaigns for DJ Sasha, Dishoom, Christian Löffler and more. She was also a co-manager at the record label Erased Tapes.

Additionally, she has curated annual Piano Day events since 2016 in London and Melbourne, delivering diversity in lineups and multidisciplinary concert experiences,” according to the announcement. The 2023 London edition took place at The National Gallery.

“As we continue to evolve and grow Beatport around the world, we want to ensure we continue to have a positive impact on our customers, employees and the global dance community at large,” said Robb McDaniels, CEO of The Beatport Group.

“Sofia has a proven track record at building coalitions among music, hardware and technology communities and accelerating diversity and equity initiatives within our industry, which makes her perfect to lead this important new role at Beatport.”

Ilyas added: “Beatport has developed an enormous sphere of influence in the dance community that touches artists, DJs, music creators and fans.

“I’m excited to be coming into the company to focus on ensuring that all of these communities are encompassed in everything we do.”