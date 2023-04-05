HOT 97 Summer Jam Returns to New York City After Two Decade Hiatus

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – HOT 97, the New York-based global culture-setting hip-hop brand, unveils the lineup and details for the 2023 HOT 97 Summer Jam. After a 20-year hiatus, the iconic hip-hop music festival is back in New York at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, boasting a star-studded lineup with headliner Cardi B and some of the hottest names in hip-hop. Joining Cardi B on stage will be GloRilla, Ice Spice, Coi Leray, Fivio Foreign, French Montana, Lil TJay, and more. The LOX will also hit the stage to salute the 50th anniversary of hip-hop and culture.

Tickets officially go on sale Saturday (April 8) at 10 am EST at hot97.com/summerjam and Ticketmaster. American Express Card Members can purchase pre-sale tickets before the general public from April 4 – April 6 10 pm EST.

“HOT 97’s Summer Jam is a hip-hop staple and we are excited to bring the most electric show of the summer back to NY for hip hop’s 50th anniversary.” says Bradford Tobin, President, Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel.

In addition to the main event, the Warner Records Stage at HOT 97 Summer Jam will kick off the afternoon pre-show with host French Montana and feature some of the hottest emerging artists including, NLE Choppa, Kenzo B, 2Rare, Sha EK, McVert and TQ. From the Main Stage to the Warner Records Stage, the star-studded music celebration is guaranteed to be one of the best Summer Jams thus far.

“The show is all about bringing hip-hop’s biggest stars to the stage and we are honored to have New York’s own, Cardi B, as our headliner this year. I am so proud of the strong female presence in our lineup, which represents women’s dominance over the airwaves this year.” TT Torrez, Multi-Media Personality and VP of Artist and Label Relations.

Listeners can get more details about this year’s lineup and the Hip Hop 50th anniversary on the HOT 97 app, which allows them to enjoy the hottest hip-hop station and all of its amazing content from anywhere in the world. The app keeps fans up to date on the culture with breaking news, exclusive articles, video content, features from Ebro, Laura Stylez & Rosenberg, Nessa Funk Flex, TT Torrez, and other HOT 97 personalities, as well as access to a library of podcasts including Summer Jam Through the Years, Ebro in the Morning, and Tap in with TT.

“This year we reimagined Summer Jam in order to make sure it stays fresh, while still bringing the talent and excitement our fans expect,” added Rahsan-Rahsan Lindsay, Chief Executive Officer.