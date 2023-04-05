Capitol Records National Director, Rock Formats – Craig Thomas Leaves Label

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Capitol Records’ National Director of Rock Formats, Craig Thomas, has exited the company after seven years due to restructuring.

Thomas began his tenure as the Texas promotion local and was promoted to a National position in 2021. Before Capitol, he had stints at In2une and Warner Music.

Thomas said, “I want to thank Greg Marella, Dan Connelly, and everyone at Capitol for an incredible seven years. It was an amazing team to work with and learn from, and now I’m looking forward to what comes next.”

Thomas is open to his next opportunity and can be reached at craig.thomas168@gmail.com.