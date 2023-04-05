Superstar Brazilian Singer Anitta Leaves Warner Music Group

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Superstar Brazilian artist Anitta is parting ways with Warner Music Group (WMG). Since breaking through to the mainstream a few years ago, Anitta has become one of the world’s most prominent Latin music artists.

In a joint statement issued by Warner and Anitta on Tuesday (April 4), they said: “After eleven years of successful partnership, we’ve agreed to go our separate ways. The statement added: “Anitta would like to thank the Warner Music team for all their support. And the Warner team wishes Anitta all the best in the future.”

Anitta signed with Warner Music Brazil in 2013 following the success of her breakthrough single “Show das Poderosas”.

A string of Platinum-selling albums followed and huge hits including “Blá blá blá” “Downtown” with J Balvin, “Girl From Rio”, “Me Gusta” (featuring Cardi B and Myke Towers), “Paradinha”, and “Zen”.

The artist’s fifth studio album, the multilingual Versions of Me, came out last year. The 15-track album was released in Spanish, English, and Portuguese and holds the record for the biggest streaming week for a Brazilian artist on Spotify.

Anitta is one of the most streamed artists in Brazil with over 23.1 million monthly listeners on the platform, and over 17 million YouTube subscribers.

She was nominated for Best New Artist at this year’s Grammy Awards, the first time a Brazilian artist had been nominated in the category in nearly five decades.