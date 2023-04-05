The Warning Announce North American ‘Error’ Tour

SAN DIEGO (CelebrityAccess) — The Mexican hard rock sister-trio The Warning are set to return to the United States to headline a major North American tour.

The Error World Tour kicks off at the House of Blues in San Diego on April 30th with shows scheduled across the U.S. before the run winds up at the Theatre of Living Arts in Philly on May 23rd.

The tour includes festival dates at Welcome to Rockville in Daytona on May 19 and the KBUZ Buzzfest in Woodlands, Texas, on May 13th.

Plush and Holy Wars have signed on to provide support for the tour.

The Warning are touring in support of their full-length debut album ERROR, out now via LAVA/Republic Records.

In addition to their U.S. shows this year, The Warning are lined up for multiple dates in Europe and the UK as well, including the Rock Am Ring, Download, and Loud festivals, as well as supporting Muse on the Will of the People tour on select dates.

ERROR TOUR DATES – NORTH AMERICAN LEG

April 30 – House of Blues – San Diego, CA

May 2 – The Regent Theater – Los Angeles, CA

May 3 – The Observatory OC – Santa Ana, CA

May 4 – The Fillmore – San Francisco, CA

May 6 – U Fest (KUPD) – Phoenix, AZ*

May 8 – Complex – Salt Lake City, UT

May 9 – Marquis Theater – Denver, CO

May 11 – Aztec Theatre – San Antonio, TX

May 12 – Scoot Inn – Austin, TX

May 13 – Buzzfest (KBUZ) – Woodlands, TX*

May 14 – Godsmack (KEGL) – Dallas, TX*

May 16 – House of Blues – New Orleans, LA

May 17 – Buckhead Theatre – Atlanta, GA

May 18 – The Underground – Charlotte, NC

May 19 – Welcome to Rockville Festival – Daytona Beach, FL*

May 21 – Irving Plaza – New York, NY

May 22 – Baltimore Sound Stage – Baltimore, MD

May 23 – Theatre of Living Arts – Philadelphia, PA