Enslaved Launch Their North American Tour Down A Guitarist

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The Grammy-winning Norwegian black metal band Enslaved kicks off their co-headlining Insomnium North American tour at Irving Plaza on Wednesday night but will do so down a man.

According to a statement from the band, the band’s lead guitarist Iver Sandøy will sit the run out due to “immediate family issues.”

“We will play as a quartet and invite our beloved audience to partake as the 5th Enslaved member,” the band said in a joint statement on social media.

Enslaved is currently on the road in the States in support of their sixteenth studio album Heimdal, which dropped via Nuclear Blast Records last month.

Following the tour opener at Irving Plaza on Wednesday, Enslaved are slated to perform at Big Night Live in Boston on Thursday, with additional North American dates scheduled through April 30th when the tour wraps at Balitmore Soundstage.

The New York-based metal band Black Anvil are lined up to support the run.