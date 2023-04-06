Faber Music Acquires Manners McDade

The companies have announced LONDON, UK (CelebrityAccess) – Faber Music has acquired Manners McDade in a seven-figure deal.

The deal includes the Manners McDade composer agency and publishing company. Led by Harriet Moss, Manners McDade will sit with Faber Music and Faber Alt as part of a new creative hub led by Faber Music’s commercial rights and business affairs director Richard Paine.

Founded in 2001 by Catherine Manners, Manners McDade represents a roster of composers for film and TV, including Oli Julian (Sex Education, Catastrophe), Jessica Jones (Tinder Swindler), Vince Pope (You & Me, Misfits), Tim Phillips (Bad Sisters), Matthew Herbert (The Responder, Noughts & Crosses), Lindsay Wright and Tawiah (Without Sin) and Emilie Levienaise-Farrouch (Living).

Its publishing catalog, meanwhile, is home to works by Nils Frahm, Max Cooper, Poppy Ackroyd, Aisha Devi, Büsra Kayikçi, Balmorhea and more.

Manners McDade’s composers will join Faber Music’s existing roster, which includes Marc Canham, Paul Haslinger, David Mitcham, Marc Sylvan and Ayanna Witter-Johnson, Carl Davis, Paul Englishby, Dan Jones, Howard Goodall, Sarah Warne and Stephen Warbeck.

Richard Paine said: “In Manners McDade, Catherine Manners has created a composer-centered business that has legions of admirers here and overseas. Perfect synergies exist between the company and our composer agency and commercial rights business, including shared beliefs in the values of creativity, integrity and fierce independence. We look forward to building on Catherine’s amazing legacy.”

Richard King, CEO of Faber Music, hailed the move as “brilliant.”