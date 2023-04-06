FESTIVAL ANNOUNCEMENTS: Sunset Music Festival, Beachlife Ranch, And Down In The Valley

FESTIVAL NEWS:

Down in the Valley

NAPA, CA (CelebrityAccess) – Another Planet Entertainment and the band, The Head and the Heart, announced Monday (April 3) the inaugural lineup for Down in the Valley, an intimate destination weekend music fest at Oxbow RiverStage in Napa, CA, taking place September 2 – 3.

The Head and the Heart will perform a special acoustic set, opening the fest on Saturday. They will close Saturday and Sunday evenings with a full band and original lineup with Josiah Johnson, who will kick Sunday off with a unique solo set. The lineup also features Waxahatchee, Dawes, Faye Webster, Madison Cunningham, Rayland Baxter, Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners, Miya Folick, and Shaina Shepherd.

The general on sale for Two-Day Passes begins today (April 6) at 10 am PT. Two-Day General Admission Passes start at $129.50 and Two-Day GOLD Passes start at $199.50 which include a GOLD section viewing area and dedicated event entrance, restrooms and cash bar plus a signed Down In The Valley poster. All prices exclude taxes and fees. Passes available via Ticketmaster.com.

_________________________________________________________________________

Sunset Music Festival

TAMPA, FL – Disco Donnie Presents & Sunset Events together have pioneered the widely celebrated Sunset Music Festival (SMF) – a destination festival experience, the longest running of its kind on the Gulf Coast. This year, SMF will return for its 11th annual edition, uniting a 40+ roster of internationally acclaimed artists at the Raymond James Stadium North Lot over Memorial Day Weekend, May 27 – 28.

“John and I have been festival partners for a long time now, and every year we work on how to make this experience even more memorable than the last for all of the Sunsetters. It’s an incredible Florida dance music festival attracting the best talent in the world, and we can’t wait for the fans to see what we have in store for this year’s edition!” – Disco Donnie

They have announced a whopping phase two lineup, featuring heavy hitters including Rezz and Kayzo, along with LSDream, and the booming sounds of Blunts & Blondes and Canabliss. Also included is a string of some of the finest rising talent the state of Florida has to offer – BERNZIKIAL, MYR, Flozone, PLSMA, Yokai, and Taylorlace.

“Since Sunset Music Festival’s inception in 2006, we’ve worked hard to develop lineups that fans in the region love. To bring not just the biggest dance festival on the Gulf Coast, but also to my hometown. Every lineup release is a source of pride for me, my company and the city that I love.” –John Santoro

There’s no shortage of star power on the lineup for this year, as previously announced performances include the thundering beats of Adventure Club and EPTIC B2B Space Laces, the intoxicating house rhythms from Chris Lake, HoneyLuv, DJ Susan, and Odd Mobb, and emotion fueled sets from Slander and Audien that are guaranteed to hit you right in the feels.

Sunset, first held at Vinoy Park back in 2006, has grown from 5,500 attendees to being one of the largest festivals of its kind on the east coast. It’s also had a major financial impact for the city. The 2021 festival alone generated more than 9,000 hotel stays in Tampa, yielding about $16 million in direct economic impact and $32 million in indirect impact, and even welcomed over 20,000 out-of-town guests to get a taste of this unforgettable sun-kissed experience.

_________________________________________________________________________

Beachlife Ranch:

REDONDO BEACH, CA – BeachLife Ranch is coming back for Round 2, taking place September 22 – 24 – the best Country and Americana festival in Southern California right on the beach.

BeachLife Ranch was created in 2022 to celebrate the fusion of California country and beach life culture with headliners The Lumineers, Daryl Hall & John Oates, Dierks Bentley, Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Wilco and many more. It followed the previous sold-out BeachLife Festival, Southern California’s premier three-day live music, art, and culinary experience that established itself in 2019 as a boutique, family-friendly beach party focused on surf and skate culture.

BeachLife’s exclusive dining SideStage Experience will also be a core element of BeachLife Ranch, with a southern flair featuring smoked meats and BBQ options, with a bit of “Texas heat” influencing the top-notch cuisine. The SideStage Experience is the best seat in the house to dine, providing guests the opportunity to be seated onstage and enjoy a four-course meal from a celebrity chef while their favorite musicians perform, with the Pacific Ocean as the backdrop.

BeachLife Ranch is dedicated to supporting local and national nonprofit organizations focused on the protection and well-being of veterans and the community. With a number of national and local nonprofit organizations as philanthropic partners, BeachLife Ranch will feature onsite activations to drive awareness and raise funds for these important causes.

Early Bird weekend and single day General Admission (GA) and VIP tickets, as well as the Admiral Pass and Outlaw Pass, for BeachLife Ranch are on sale now at www.BeachLifeRanch.com. The premium all-inclusive 3-Day Outlaw Pass includes exclusive perks such as a hosted bar, private bungalows, and valet parking. For added luxury, space, and privacy, BeachLife Ranch also offers private cabana suites for larger groups and parties available for purchase.

BeachLife Festival is located at 250 N. Harbor Drive, Redondo Beach, CA 90277.

BeachLife Ranch Prices:

GA 3-Day: $299 + fees

GA+ 3-Day: $379 + fees

VIP 3-Day: $699 + fees

Outlaw 3-Day: $2999 + fees

_________________________________________________________________________