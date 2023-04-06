Maryland’s Preakness Live Announces Bruno Mars, SOFI TUKKER, Chantel Jeffries & More

BALTIMORE, MD (CelebrityAccess) – Baltimore is bringing that uptown funk to Pimlico for this year’s Preakness 148 celebration. Maryland’s biggest party – Preakness Live!, has announced global superstar Bruno Mars as the headliner for the infield stage on Saturday (May 20) following the storied horse race.

It will be a return appearance for Mars, who first headlined Preakness in 2011. The fourteen-time Grammy winner is a celebrated singer, songwriter, producer, and musician who has sold over 200 million singles worldwide.

Organizers, including Baltimore native and Morgan State University graduate Kevin Liles, said Preakness LIVE would start at 10:30 am and offer a full day of entertainment with performances by Grammy-nominated duo SOFI TUKKER, Chantel Jeffries, Martin 2 Smoove, and more, to be announced soon.

The inaugural Preakness LIVE event occurred the Friday before the signature horse race. However, this year, the entertainment, arts and culture fest will take over the Infield on the same day as Preakness, according to a release from The Stronach Group on Wednesday (April 5).

For 2023, the stage for the performance is also being relocated from the center of the infield to provide an unparalleled view of one of the most exciting moments in horse racing – the view of the final stretch,” according to the press release.