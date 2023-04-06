TJ Landig Named SVP Of Marketing At Warner Records

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group announced the promotion of longtime Warner Records marketing exec TJ Landig to the post of Senior Vice President of Marketing at the label.

In his new role, Landig will continue to be based out of Warner Records’ downtown Los Angeles headquarters and reports to Executive Vice President of Marketing & Artist Development, Dionnee Harper.

Landig first joined Warner in 2006 as an intern in the A&R department and spent time in the label’s radio promotion team before moving to marketing. During his tenure at Warner Records, Landig has overseen campaigns platinum and multi-platinum developing artists including Ali Gatie, Bryce Vine, Ricky Montgomery, Sub Urban, and more recently Zach Bryan, Benson Boone, Nessa Barrett, and Grammy-nominated rock legends, Deftones.

He also helped to form a strategic partnership between IDK and Harvard University and in February, he led the launch of a fashion campaign collaboration with Deftones and Marc Jacobs.

Landig manages and oversees Warner Records’ partnership with 88Rising which includes Joji and Chinese superstar Jackson Wang, and was named a house ambassador for Louis Vuitton.

“TJ is an expert marketer who knows how to take a hit and turn it into a moment. He’s played a key role in so many incredible campaigns that have helped break new acts and really make an impact for our artists. As we continuously evolve and strengthen our marketing capabilities, we’re lucky to have a thoughtful, imaginative leader like him amongst our ranks,” Dionnee Harper stated.

“Since the start of my career, Warner Records has always been home. I’ve been lucky to witness firsthand the unmatched passion and dedication this group has always given to its artists. I’m grateful to Dionnee, Tom [Corson], and Aaron [Bay-Schuck] for this opportunity and look forward to continuing to work alongside our world-class team as we deliver even more hits for our growing roster,” Landon added.