The Event Safety Alliance Announces A New Event For Houston

HOUSTON, TX (CelebrityAccess) — The Event Safety Alliance announced the expansion of their Event Safety Summit event series with a new conference in Houston.

Set for November 7-9, the event take place at the 713 Music Hall in Houston and will explore the latest in safety practice and technology against the backdrop of some of the country’s largest entertainment, cultural, and sporting events as well as the home of NASA.

For the new Houston Summit, ESA will team up both current and new partners to bring the event to life.

Additional details, including registration and lodging information will be revealed in the coming weeks, the ESA said.

If you can’t wait until November, ESA will return to the NAMM show in Los Angeles this month. The event will take place on April 14th and will cover risk management, fatigue, contracts, planning, and more.

For more information, check here: https://www.namm.org/thenammshow/sessions