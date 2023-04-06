Oak View Group To Cut The Ribbon On The Newly Refurbed CFG Bank Arena In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD (CelebrityAccess) — Executives from the venue management company Oak View Group will join city and state officials and the owners of CFG Bank Arena for a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the re-opening of the arena on April 7th, following a major round of upgrades.

The ribbon cutting ceremony marks the start of a weekend full of events that include the debut of new a new outdoor multimedia video experience on the exterior of CFG Bank Arena, along with a slate of concerts and other activities.

Concerts for the venue’s official opening weekend include Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band, who are scheduled to perform on Friday, and The Eagles, who will take the stage at the CFG Bank Arena on Saturday night.

The latest round of renovations for the arena include the removal of the venue’s permanent stage, along with the addition of new seating and VIP areas, as well as upgrades to the arenas concession areas and an overall improvement of the building’s appearance.

Additional upgrades to the facility will include focuses on sustainability such as using locally sourced materials such as repurposing the steel from the original venue, Oak View Group said.

Other new features include LED lighting, low flow and waterless fixtures, and more; upgraded acoustics to amplify the audio experience; modernized touchless and self-serve technologies for food & beverage and merchandise purchases to minimize transaction times; renovations to the venue’s back-of-house; structural, mechanical, electrical, lighting and fire protection upgrades; as well as construction encompassing, plumbing, electrical, fire protection, lighting; and updates to the arena’s telecommunications infrastructure, wireless network, and video/network/security systems.

The renovations to the CFG Arena were overseen by Clark Construction Group, who have previously handled renovations in Baltimore that include Johns Hopkins Hospital’s Sheik Zayed Tower and Charlotte R. Bloomberg Children’s Center, and the University of Maryland Midtown Outpatient Tower, and Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Those in attendance at the private ribbon cutting event will include:

• Frank Remesch, general manager, CFG Bank Arena

• Tim Leiweke, chairman and CEO, Oak View Group

• Mayor Brandon Scott, City of Baltimore

• Governor Wes Moore, State of Maryland

• Senate President Bill Ferguson, State Senator for Maryland’s 46th Legislative District

• Bill Wiedel, CEO & president, CFG Bank

• Colin Tarbert, president & CEO, City of Baltimore Development Corporation

• Kim Clark, executive vice president, City of Baltimore Development Corporation

• Francesca Bodie, president of business development, Oak View Group

• Treasurer Dereck E. Davis, State of Maryland

• Attorney General Anthony G. Brown, State of Maryland