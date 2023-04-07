Coroner’s Report Reveals Coolio Died of Fentanyl Overdose

LOS ANGELES (New York) – Coolio, born Artis Leon Ivey, Jr. passed away on September 28, 2022, at the age of 59 after he was discovered unconscious inside a friend’s home in Los Angeles. Paramedics arrived minutes later and pronounced him dead at the scene.

At the time, first responders believed he had suffered a cardiac arrest. No drugs or drug paraphernalia was reportedly found around him.

On Thursday, the “Gangsta’s Paradise” rapper’s family representative, Jarel “Jarez” Posey, told TMZ that the family had heard from the coroner, who explained to the family that Coolio passed away due to a cocktail of drugs. In addition to fentanyl, the rapper reportedly had a mix of heroin and methamphetamines in his system.

Coolio had plans to close out 2022 with a deal for a Las Vegas residency and was set to headline ten shows at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino before his untimely demise.

Coolio’s seven children plan to keep his legacy alive through an array of film and documentary projects in the near future.