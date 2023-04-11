Atlantis Paradise Island Announces Pitbull for Music Making Waves Concert Series

PARADISE ISLAND, BAHAMAS (CelebrityAccess) – Atlantis Paradise Island, the leader in presenting live entertainment in the Bahamas and Caribbean, announced Monday (April 10) Grammy Award-winning “Mr. Worldwide” Pitbull will perform at the resort’s Casuarina Beach on Sunday (May 28). The performance is part of the Music Making Waves concert series.

“For 25 years, Atlantis Paradise Island consistently delivers experiences that create lifelong memories for our guests and community. We are so happy to welcome the legendary Pitbull to Atlantis and the Bahamas next month. With his extraordinary showmanship and chart-topping hits, Pitbull will join our yearlong anniversary celebration along with the 2023 Music Making Waves’ performances by Lizzo, The Chainsmokers, DJ Nick Cannon, and Kesha,” said Audrey Oswell, President and Managing Director, Atlantis Paradise Island.

Tickets go on sale today (April 11) at atlantislive.com. Tickets range from $69 for silver seating to $189 for diamond seating.

The Music Making Waves concert grounds open at 6:30 pm, where guests of all ages will enjoy the concert village filled with local food trucks and pop-up experiences in the Atlantis activity fun zone. In addition, a 360-degree beer garden will offer a selection of cold brews, cocktails, wines, and plenty of seating. A complimentary round-trip shuttle service is provided for all concert guests to Atlantis’ hotel towers and parking garages.

Some of the proceeds from the Music Making Waves concert series will support the Atlantis Blue Project Foundation, a nonprofit that aims to save marine life and their extraordinary habitats throughout the Bahamas and surrounding Caribbean seas.