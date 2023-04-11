ICM Crescendo Music Royalty Fund Acquires Catalog With Music of Puerto Rican Singer/Rapper & Songwriter Anuel AA

CALGARY, AB (CelebrityAccess) – ICM Crescendo Music Royalty Fund has announced the acquisition of a catalog of songs owned by High Society Management.

The catalog contains songs by one of the most influential artists in the Latin music scene, Anuel AA. The acquisition includes the hit songs “Sola (Remix)”, “Soldado Y Profeta (Remix)”, and “Nacimos Pa Morir” with Jory Boy.

ICM Crescendo Music Royalty Fund was established in a partnership with ICM Asset Management and the Crescendo Royalty Corporation in July 2020.

Anuel released his album Real Hasta La Muerte, which reached the top of the music charts across all digital platforms in 2018 – for more than 26 weeks, During that time, Anuel held the title of most viewed musician on YouTube worldwide. He won the award for Best New Artist at the Premio Lo Neustro Awards in 2019 and has received accolades and nominations from Premios Juventud, Premios Tu Musica Urbana, Premios Billboard, and Latin Grammy. Anuel has sold out tours in the United States, Latin America, and Europe and continues to do so.

“Latin music is the fastest growing genre in the industry, and we’re excited about the addition of Anuel AA music for our investors,” said David Vankka, Portfolio Manager of ICM Crescendo Music Royalty Fund. “Anuel is considered one of the major players in Latin urban music, has a massive social media following, and is kicking off a significant arena tour in April 2023 to provide his highly-anticipated new album.”

Anuel AA has over 23 million YouTube subscribers, approximately 30 million monthly Spotify listeners (ranking No. 115 in the world), and over 30 million Instagram followers.

The news marks the latest deal for the fund, following its purchase in 2022 of Albert Grossman’s “commission rights” to classic recordings performed by Janis Joplin and Gordon Lightfoot.