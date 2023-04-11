Cinq Music Group Names Amanda Tumulty as Vice President, Global Marketing

LOS ANGELES, CA (CelebrityAccess) – Cinq Music Group (CMG), a record label and distributor, has named Amanda Tumulty as Vice President (VP) of Global Marketing. In her new role, she will oversee all marketing strategies for the CMG roster and the Cinq Music brand across several global territories.

Before CMG, Tumulty spent a little over five years on the Global Consumer Marketing team at Universal Music Group (UMG). In addition to her time at UMG, she had a position with Spotify, where she was responsible for all label advertising and on-platform global growth efforts. Her earlier stints include NBCSports and Ernst & Young.

“I am thrilled to join Cinq Music as the VP of Global Marketing. It is an honor to work alongside such a talented, passionate, and creative team to support Cinq’s iconic catalog,” said Tumulty about her new role.

President and co-founder of Conq, Barry Daffurn, stated: “At a time of rapid growth in our company and the industry at large, marketing is a crucial differentiator. Not just for our artists but for our company, as well.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Amanda on board to help us achieve our goals along with our amazing roster of talent.”

Over the past 1year, CMG has expanded its presence, having raised USD 100 million from its parent company – GoDigital Media Group.

Across all genres, Cinq’s repertoire includes heavyweights such as Anuel AA, Bad Bunny, Daddy Yankee, Janet Jackson, Sean Kingston, T.I., and hundreds more.

In addition to Nashville, Cinq runs offices in global cities such as Los Angeles, New York, Orlando, Bogota, Medellin, Seoul, Minsk, and Colombo.