Conscious Alliance and Backline Provide Take.Care Wellness Kits To Touring Artists and Crew

BROOKLYN, NY (CelebrityAccess) – The music industry’s mental health and wellness resources Backline and not-for-profit Conscious Alliance continue their joint initiative to support touring musicians and crew members with the Take.Care Wellness Kits.

The Take.Care Wellness Kits provide wellness products and mental health resources designed specifically for life on the road and the health challenges that come with it. The kits will ship directly to touring parties this coming Spring/Summer.

The initiative, designed to help normalize mental health conversations within the industry and to support artists and crews in prioritizing well-being, is made possible by funding from the SBK Foundation. As the family foundation of a veteran booking agent, longtime musician, and philanthropist – SBK is a natural partner for the Take.Care program.

During this past Fall’s touring season, Take.Care delivered kits to 120 touring professionals across 15 states in three months. For this Phase 2, 200 kits will be distributed and will include wellness products donated by WishGarden Herbs, Passion House Coffee, and Karl Family Farms, as well as information and access to critical mental health resources from Backline.

Take.Care Wellness Kits can be requested by completing the form HERE and shipped to home, office or directly to locations within a US tour.

Ron Kaplan, Senior Agent and Executive at Reliant Talent Agency and SBK Foundation President, says, “It’s such a blessing to be able to support non-profit organizations doing important work. As part of the music community myself, the addition of Backline to the SBK family of beneficiaries has been especially rewarding. With the Take.Care program specifically, while a kit of goodies won’t cure mental health issues, I do hope that they help raise awareness of the vast and valuable resources available via Backline and that they help encourage candid conversations that aid artists and touring teams create a supportive culture on the road.”

Hilary Gleason, Executive Director of Backline Care, adds, “These kits have proven to be a powerful way to support touring personnel on the road and reciprocate some of the joy they provide through live music.”