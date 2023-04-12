Forest Hills Stadium Announces 100-Year Anniversary Season With The Strokes, Zach Bryan, Dave Matthews Band & More

QUEENS, NY (CelebrityAccess) – On Tuesday (April 11), Forest Hills Stadium, the historic outdoor music venue, announced its 2023 season, marking the 100th anniversary of the stadium and the tenth anniversary of the venue’s renovation. The season features centennial events that honor the stadium’s rich past and celebrate its future.

The new season will feature approximately 30 music and comedy performances from an exciting and eclectic mix of some of the biggest names in music and entertainment today, including The Strokes, Duran Duran, Dave Matthews Band, Zach Bryan, Kevin Hart, and more. In addition, the inaugural Head In The Clouds New York Music & Arts Festival returns and LL Cool J’s Rock The Bells Festival will celebrate the 50th year of hip hop. Lastly, The New York Pops – the 78-musician independent pop orchestra will perform with Jason Mraz as part of the Stadium’s ongoing partnership, which began in 2015.

Mike Luba, the executive responsible for the stadium’s rehabilitation who produces concerts at the venue in coordination with The Bowery Presents, says: “It’s hard to believe that it’s coming up on a full decade since we began the renovation of the stadium. We’ve come a long way since that first show with our brothers in arms, Mumford and Sons, who bravely stepped up to play the opening night in 2013. It’s been incredibly rewarding to ride along with the stadium crew, the hundreds of artists, our invaluable community neighbors and partners, and the over 1 million folks who have found their way out to the magic oasis of a stadium smack in the middle of Queens.”

Forest Hills Stadium supports local community-driven initiatives to give back to Queens, including QueensWay and Queens Community House. Forest Hills Stadium is also preparing to replant the venue’s community garden for the upcoming season. In addition, in an ongoing partnership with Small Axe Peppers, the stadium grows peppers backstage to support the Small Axe mission and use them as garnish and hot sauce at concessions.

Forest Hills Stadium aims to reduce environmental impact through meaningful actions throughout the venue and behind the scenes. As of last season, Forest Hills Stadium is climate-positive and carbon negative, meaning the venue offsets more than what’s created. In partnership with Anheuser-Busch, the venue will expand and track recycling efforts from concession areas, backstage and beyond all season long.

Forest Hills Stadium proudly welcomes American Express, Bud Light Seltzer, Autograph, City Winery and WFUV-FM as 2023 Season Partners. AXS is the official ticketing partner for Forest Hills. More shows are to be announced soon; see full calendar below.

2023 SEASON CALENDAR:

Saturday, May 20th & Sunday, May 21st – Head In The Clouds Music & Arts Festival

Saturday, June 3rd – Lane 8, Sultan + Shepard, Jerro, Massane (LIVE), Ocula

Sunday, June 4th – Kevin Hart

Friday, June 9th – Dave Matthews Band

Wednesday, June 14th – BERT KREISCHER’S FULLY LOADED COMEDY FESTIVAL: Shane Gillis, Tiffany Haddish, Dave Attell, Big Jay Oakerson, Dan Soder, Rosebud Baker

Friday, June 16th – Re:SET (LCD Soundsystem, Jamie xx, IDLES, L’RAIN & More)

Saturday, June 17th – Re:SET (boygenius, Clairo, Dijon, Bartees Strange)

Sunday, June 18th – Re:SET (Steve Lacy, James Blake, Toro y Moi, Fousheé)

Friday, June 23rd & Saturday, June 24th – Zach Bryan, Charles Wesley Godwin

Friday, July 7th – The Smile, Robert Stillman

Saturday, July 8th – Two Friends, Matoma, NOTD, Deerock

Thursday, July 13th – Weezer, Future Islands, Joyce Manor

Thursday, July 27th – Maggie Rogers, Soccer Mommy

Saturday, July 29th – Louis Tomlinson

Tuesday, August 1st – Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, Games We Play

Saturday, August 5th – Rock The Bells Festival

Saturday, August 12th – Queens of the Stone Age, Phantogram

Thursday, August 17th – Jason Mraz & His Superband w/ The New York Pops

Saturday, August 19th – The Strokes, Angel Olsen, Seaton Smith, Promiseland

Friday, September 8th & Saturday, September 9th – Arctic Monkeys, Fontaines D.C.

Friday, September 15th – Cigarettes After Sex

Sunday, September 17th – Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Festival

Friday, September 22nd – Duran Duran, Grace Jones, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Bastille

Friday, September 29th – Sylvan Esso, Goth Babe, Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul

Saturday, September 30th – Jungle