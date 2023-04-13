Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Jamie Foxx

Actor Jamie Foxx Hospitalized

Jamie Foxx (Fred Duval / Shutterstock.com)
ATLANTA, GA (CelebrityAccess) — Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx has been hospitalized in Georgia with an undisclosed medical condition.

Foxx’s daughter Corinne shared the news about her dad on social media on Wednesday night, writing that he had experienced a “medical complication,” and was on the road to recovery.

“We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time,” the statement added.

Additional details about the nature of Foxx’s malady were not disclosed but CNN reported that he was not transported to the hospital by an emergency vehicle. A source also told CNN that Foxx remains hospitalized on Thursday and is under observation.

Foxx, who is 55, is in Georgia to film “Back In Action” a new comedy-action movie for Netflix.

