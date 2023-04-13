Actor Jamie Foxx Hospitalized

ATLANTA, GA (CelebrityAccess) — Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx has been hospitalized in Georgia with an undisclosed medical condition.

Foxx’s daughter Corinne shared the news about her dad on social media on Wednesday night, writing that he had experienced a “medical complication,” and was on the road to recovery.

“We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time,” the statement added.

Additional details about the nature of Foxx’s malady were not disclosed but CNN reported that he was not transported to the hospital by an emergency vehicle. A source also told CNN that Foxx remains hospitalized on Thursday and is under observation.

Foxx, who is 55, is in Georgia to film “Back In Action” a new comedy-action movie for Netflix.