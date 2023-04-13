Kiss Pause A Show In Brazil After Gene Simmons Falls Ill

MANAUS, Brazil (CelebrityAccess) — The Veteran rock band KISS was forced to pause a performance on Wednesday night after the band’s bassist Gene Simmons became ill.

The band was performing at the Arena da Amazônia in Manaus, Brazil on Wednesday night as part of the Monsters of Rock tour with the Scorpions and Sepultura when Simmons reportedly grew ill during the band’s renditionof “Cold Gin” and was forced to sit down.

The band then paused the performance while Simmons took a brief break.

“We’re going have to stop,” fellow bandmember Paul Stanley told the audience while crew members attended to Simmons on stage “You know how much we love Gene, and he’s obviously sick. And we’re going to have to stop to take care of him, because we love him, right?”

A review my Michael Douglas for the Brazilian news site ACritica said that Simmons returned to the stage after five minutes and was able to complete the show.

Following the show, Simmons took to social media to assure fans that he was in fine fettle.

“Hey everybody, thanks for the good wishes. I’m fine. Yesterday at Manaus Stadium in Brazil, experienced weakness because of dehydration. We stopped for about five minutes, I drank some water, and then all was well. Nothing serious. Tomorrow, Bogota Stadium.”

KISS is in the middle of their End Of The Road farwell tour, which has been underway since 2019. The band is next scheduled to take the stage at Estadio Nemesio Camacho El Campin in Bogota, Colombia on Saturday night.

A fan-recorded video of the moment.