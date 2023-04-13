Convicted Fyre Festival Organizer Announces New Event

BAHAMAS (VIP-Booking) – Former Fyre Festival organizer and convicted fraudster Billy McFarland has caused a stir on social media by announcing the return of the infamous music festival.

McFarland co-founded the luxury event with rapper Ja Rule, promising attendees a once-in-a-lifetime experience on Pablo Escobar’s former private island in the Bahamas.

However, the 2017 festival turned into a notorious disaster, with attendees stranded and facing security, accommodation, and food issues.

McFarland successfully swindled investors out of millions while pitching the event and was sentenced to six years in prison for wire fraud in 2018.

After being released early in March 2022, he has now announced the return of Fyre Festival II on Twitter.

In a recent interview with Good Morning America, McFarland admitted he “messed up” and deeply regretted the harm caused to attendees and investors.