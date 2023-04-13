Ohana Festival Announces Lineup With Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, The Killers & More

DANA POINT, CA (CelebrityAccess) – Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder announced the seventh annual Ohana Festival lineup, Vedder’s own festival experience at Doheny State Beach overlooking the Pacific Ocean of Doheny State Beach on September 29 – October 1.

The Ohana Festival continues to spearhead a new wave of festivals with an eclectic lineup that focuses on diversity and gender balance, with performances from over 35 artists across three stages. Vedder, Foo Fighters, and The Killers will headline this year’s festival.

The weekend will also feature performances by the Pretenders, The Chicks, Haim, The War On Drugs, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Father John Misty, Goose, Japanese Breakfast, The Backseat Lovers, Charley Crockett, Glen Hansard, Lucius, Thee Sacred Souls, Suki Waterhouse, and many more. Last year’s festival featured performances by Vedder, Stevie Nicks, Jack White, and P! nk.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public today (April 13) at noon PST. Ticket options include 3-day or 1-day general admission and VIP tickets and 3-day Ultimate VIP+. In addition, Layaway plans are available on all ticket types starting with 25% down.

The festival is open to all ages and will feature craft beer, wine, signature cocktails, and artisan food options from local food trucks and restaurants.