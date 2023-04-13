Hardy Tops The List Of Nominees For The 2023 ACM Awards

FRISCO, TX (CelebrityAccess) — On Thursday, the Academy of Country Music announced the nominees for the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards.
“Wait In The Truck” singer Hardy leads the charge with seven nominations, including picks for Song of the Year and Artist-Songwriter of the Year. His collaborator, Lainey Wilson received the most nominations for female artist, with six nods to her name, including Female Artist of the Year.
Luke Combs, Kane Brown, and Cole Swindell each received five nominations a piece, including Entertainer of the Year for Combs and Brown, and first-time nominations for Single of the Year, Visual Media of the Year, and Music Event of the Year for Swindell.
Morgan Wallen received four nods including his first nomination for Entertainer of the Year, bringing his career total to nine. His 2023 nominations follow his win for Album of the Year at the ACMs in 2022.
Hosted by country music legends Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards will take place on Thursday, May 11th at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
MAIN AWARDS:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
- Jason Aldean
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Miranda Lambert
- Chris Stapleton
- Carrie Underwood
- Morgan Wallen
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Miranda Lambert
- Ashley McBryde
- Carly Pearce
- Lainey Wilson
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Jordan Davis
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
DUO OF THE YEAR
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Maddie & Tae
- The War and Treaty
GROUP OF THE YEAR
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Midland
- Old Dominion
- Zac Brown Band
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Priscilla Block
- Megan Moroney
- Caitlyn Smith
- Morgan Wade
- Hailey Whitters
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Zach Bryan
- Jackson Dean
- ERNEST
- Dylan Scott
- Nate Smith
- Bailey Zimmerman
ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
- Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – Ashley McBryde
Producer: John Osborne
Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville
- Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson
Producer: Jay Joyce
Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records
- Growin’ Up – Luke Combs
Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton
Record Company-Label: Columbia Records
- Mr. Saturday Night – Jon Pardi
Producers: Jon Pardi, Bart Butler, Ryan Gore
Record Company-Label: Capitol Records Nashville
- Palomino – Miranda Lambert
Producers: Jon Randall, Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Mikey Reaves
Record Company-Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville
SINGLE OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
- Heart Like A Truck – Lainey Wilson
Producer: Jay Joyce
Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records
- Never Wanted To Be That Girl – Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde
Producers: Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally
Record Company-Label: Big Machine Records/Warner Music Nashville
- She Had Me At Heads Carolina – Cole Swindell
Producer: Zach Crowell
Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville
- Thank God – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
Producer: Dann Huff
Record Company-Label: RCA Nashville
- ‘Til You Can’t – Cody Johnson
Producer: Trent Willmon
Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville/CoJo Music
SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]
- Sand In My Boots – Morgan Wallen
Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Josh Osborne, Michael Hardy
Publishers: Relative Music Group; Sony/ATV Accent; Sony/ATV Cross Keys Publishing; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing
- She Had Me At Heads Carolina – Cole Swindell
Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Cole Swindell, Jesse Frasure, Mark D. Sanders, Thomas Rhett, Tim Nichols
Publishers: Ashley Gorley Publishing Designee; Be A Light Publishing; Colden Rainey Music; EMI Blackwood Music Inc; Songs Of Roc Nation Music; Sony Tree Publishing; Telemitry Rhythm House Music; Universal Music Corp; WC Music Corp; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp
- ‘Til You Can’t – Cody Johnson
Songwriters: Ben Stennis, Matt Rogers
Publishers: Anthem Canalco Publishing; Dead Aim Music; The Stennis Mightier Music
- wait in the truck – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair
Publishers: Humerus Publishing Global; Nontypical Music; Pile of Schmidt Songs; Rednecker Music; Relative Music Group; Round Hill Verses Publishing; Sony/ATV Accent; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing; The Money Tree Vibez; WC Music Corp; Who Wants to Buy My Publishing
- You Should Probably Leave – Chris Stapleton
Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Chris DuBois, Chris Stapleton
Publishers: One77 Songs; Sea Gayle Music; Songs of Southside Independent Music Publishing; Spirit Two Nashville; WC Music Corp
VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]
- HEARTFIRST – Kelsea Ballerini
Producers: Christen Pinkston & Wesley Stebbins-Perry
Director: P Tracy
- She Had Me At Heads Carolina – Cole Swindell
Producer: Troy Jackson
Director: Spidey Smith
- Thank God – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
Producer: Luke Arreguin
Director: Alex Alvga
- ‘Til You Can’t – Cody Johnson
Producer: Maddy Hayes
Director: Dustin Haney
- wait in the truck – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
Producer: Inkwell Productions
Director: Justin Clough
- What He Didn’t Do – Carly Pearce
Producer: Ryan Byrd
Director: Alexa Campbell
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
- Nicolle Galyon
- Ashley Gorley
- Chase McGill
- Josh Osborne
- Hunter Phelps
ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
- Luke Combs
- ERNEST
- HARDY
- Miranda Lambert
- Morgan Wallen
MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
- At the End of a Bar – Chris Young with Mitchell Tenpenny
Producers: Chris DeStefano, Chris Young
Record Company-Label: RCA Nashville
- She Had Me At Heads Carolina [Remix] – Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina
Producer: Zach Crowell
Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville
- Thank God – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
Producer: Dann Huff
Record Company-Label: RCA Nashville
- Thinking ‘Bout You – Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter
Producer: Zach Crowell
Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records
- wait in the truck – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
Producers: Derek Wells, HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt
Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records
The 2023 Studio Recording Awards and Industry Awards will be presented to recipients at the 16th Academy of Country Music Honors, a special event held annually in August at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. This year’s show will be held August 23, with more details to be announced in the coming months.
STUDIO RECORDING AWARDS:
BASS PLAYER OF THE YEAR
- Mark Hill
- Tony Lucido
- Steve Mackey
- Lex Price
- Craig Young
DRUMMER OF THE YEAR
- Fred Eltringham
- Miles McPherson
- Jerry Roe
- Aaron Sterling
- Nir Z
ACOUSTIC GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR
- Tim Galloway
- Todd Lombardo
- Danny Rader
- Bryan Sutton
- Ilya Toshinskiy
PIANO/KEYBOARDS PLAYER OF THE YEAR
- Jim “Moose” Brown
- Dave Cohen
- Charles Judge
- Billy Justineau
- Alex Wright
SPECIALTY INSTRUMENT PLAYER OF THE YEAR
- Dan Dugmore
- Stuart Duncan
- Jenee Fleenor
- Josh Matheny
- Justin Schipper
ELECTRIC GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR
- Kris Donegan
- Kenny Greenberg
- Rob McNelley
- Sol Philcox-Littlefield
- Derek Wells
AUDIO ENGINEER OF THE YEAR
- Drew Bollman
- Josh Ditty
- Gena Johnson
- Justin Niebank
- F. Reid Shippen
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
- Buddy Cannon
- Luke Dick
- Jay Joyce
- Joey Moi
- Jon Randall
- Derek Wells
INDUSTRY AWARDS:
CASINO OF THE YEAR – THEATER
- Deadwood Mountain Grand – Deadwood, SD
- Golden Nugget – Lake Charles, LA
- Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV
- Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Hollywood, FL
- Soaring Eagle – Mount Pleasant, MI
CASINO OF THE YEAR – ARENA
- Fallsview Casino Resort – Niagara Falls, ON
- Harrah’s – Council Bluffs, IA
- Harveys Lake Tahoe – Stateline, NV
- Mystic Lake Casino Showroom – Prior Lake, MN
- Northern Quest Resort & Casino – Airway Heights, WA
- Turning Stone Resort Casino – Verona, NY
FESTIVAL OF THE YEAR
- C2C: Country to Country – UK
- Carolina Country Music Fest – Myrtle Beach, SC
- Country Concert – Fort Loramie, OH
- Country Fest – Cadott, WI
- Country Thunder – Bristol, TN
- Stagecoach Festival – Indio, CA
- Tortuga Music Festival – Fort Lauderdale, FL
FAIR/RODEO OF THE YEAR
- Auburn Rodeo – Opelika, AL
- Cheyenne Frontier Days – Cheyenne, WY
- Florida Strawberry Festival – Plant City, FL
- Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo – Houston, TX
- Iowa State Fair – Des Moines, IA
CLUB OF THE YEAR
- Billy Bob’s Texas – Fort Worth, TX
- Coyote Joe’s – Charlotte, NC
- Grizzly Rose – Denver, CO
- Gruene Hall – New Braunfels, TX
- Joe’s on Weed St. – Chicago, IL
THEATER OF THE YEAR
- Crystal Grand Music Theatre – Wisconsin Dells, WI
- Florida Theatre – Jacksonville, FL
- Grand Ole Opry House – Nashville, TN
- Orpheum Theater – Omaha, NE
- Stiefel Theatre – Salina, KS
OUTDOOR VENUE OF THE YEAR
- Bank of NH Pavilion – Gilford, NH
- FirstBank Amphitheater – Franklin, TN
- Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA
- Santa Barbara Bowl – Santa Barbara, CA
- St. Augustine Amphitheatre – St. Augustine, FL
- The Wharf Amphitheater – Orange Beach, AL
ARENA OF THE YEAR
- Denny Sanford PREMIER Center – Sioux Falls, SD
- Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, TX
- Hertz Arena – Estero, FL
- Moody Center – Austin, TX
- Simmons Bank Arena – Little Rock, AR
- Thompson-Boling Arena – Knoxville, TN
DON ROMEO TALENT BUYER OF THE YEAR
- Ron Pateras
- Pat Powelson
- Michelle Romeo
- Stacy Vee
- Troy Vollhoffer
PROMOTER OF THE YEAR
- Patrick McDill
- Aaron Spalding
- Ed Warm
- Adam Weiser
- Jay Wilson