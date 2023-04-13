Winamp Reborn As Universal Audio Player With Artist Monetization

(HYPEBOT) – Iconic music player Winamp is relaunching as a universal audio player that offers access to any music streaming service, broadcast and internet radio stations, podcasts, and more in a single app that includes opportunities for fan monetization.

With 83 million global users, Winamp developers could argue they never went away. But today’s relaunch as an artist-friendly audio super-aggregator marks an intriguing new chapter.

If Winamp works as promised (we had trouble logging in Thursday morning), users can combine their favorite music streaming service like Spotify or Apple Music with a TuneIn-like selection of global radio stations, their favorite podcast app, a private music collection, and more in a single player alongside unique artist content and monetization dubbed Fanzone.

As of today, Winamp is available as a mobile-responsive web player with a planned Q3 release of iOS and Android apps based on the legacy desktop version.

Fanzone

The new Winamp also adds Fanzone, a Bandcamp-like section for artists to sell products and create tiered subscription plans that offer exclusive content and experiences that can include images, video, audio, or special gifts. Launching soon are other services, including distribution and copyright management in Q2, licensing, and creating/selling NFTs in Q3.

“Winamp has a legacy of 30 years of music empowerment and irreverence. That challenger spirit is needed today more than ever,” said Alexandre Saboundjian, CEO of Winamp owner Llama Group. “Creators find it increasingly hard to gain value from streaming services, making it harder for them to sustain their art and grow their careers. In this environment, artists have to take their future into their own hands – they need to supplement the income by becoming their own merchants.”

Artists can sign up for Fanzone here.

Bruce Houghton is the Founder and Editor of Hypebot and MusicThinkTank, a Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, President of the Skyline Artists Agency, and a Berklee College Of Music professor.