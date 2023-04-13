Jen Ashworth Named SVP, Commercial Marketing & Streaming For Capitol Music Group

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Mike Sherwood, Capitol Music Group’s (CMG) Executive Vice President (EVP) of Global Commercial Marketing & Strategy, announced Wednesday (April 12) that Jen Ashworth has been promoted to Senior Vice President (SVP) of Commercial Marketing & Streaming for CMG. She will report directly to Sherwood, based in LA, at the Capitol Tower.

In her new position, Ashworth will oversee the company’s streaming strategies across its portfolio of labels and artist roster. In addition, she will focus on editorial and partner with Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, YouTube, and Pandora.

Before her promotion, Ashworth was Vice President (VP) of Global Commercial Marketing for CMG, a position she began in 2018. During her time in that role, she was vital to the launch and success of numerous artists and projects, including Ice Spice, Lewis Capaldi, Doechii, Niall Horan, Toosii, Sam Smith, and FLETCHER.

Ashworth joined CMG as a Marketing Manager in 2013, leaving her job as a marketing assistant at Epic Records’ New York location. She relocated to Los Angeles in 2016 after her promotion to Marketing Director.

Sherwood said: “Jen is a dynamic music executive with strong instincts and unparalleled relationships. Her passion for sharing and elevating our artists’ music worldwide is inspiring, and I’m proud to work beside her every day.”

Ashworth added: “Capitol has been my home for ten years, and I’m so fortunate to have been mentored by some of the best executives in the business along the way.

“I’m particularly grateful to [CMG Chair and CEO] Michelle Jubelirer, [CMG President] Arjun Pulijal and Mike Sherwood for their continued belief in me and the opportunity to work with some of the most amazing artists in music.

“I absolutely love what I do, and it’s an honor to be part of the CMG team that works so tirelessly to help our artists execute their creative visions and present their music to the world.”