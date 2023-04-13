Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach Celebrates 5th ‘Rockiversary’ With New Memorabilia, Guest Experiences & Multimillion Renovation

DAYTONA BEACH (CelebrityAccess) – The Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach celebrates its 5-year Rockiversary of music offerings and luxury, transforming one of the most well-known vacation destinations since its opening in the Spring of 2018.

The 200-room beachfront resort has debuted a multimillion renovation, focusing on the pool deck, refreshed guest rooms and revamped memorabilia throughout the coastal retreat.

The signature beachfront pool deck was increased, with the guitar pool converted to a full-size pool, more lounge seating, and an oversized hot tub.

Madonna’s limousine, featured in the 2001 43rd Grammy Awards, greets guests in the lobby in its full shimmer and glitter. The limo is just one of the new legendary music icon mementos and memorabilia adorning the resort. Notable highlights include Elvis Presley’s fringed vest from his 1955 Peabody Auditorium performance and MC Hammer’s sequined outfit – worn during his Club MTV Spring Break performances in 1990 and 1994.

The guestrooms feature new wall art featuring current and classic rockstars, fresh paint, and plush carpeting throughout the rooms and resort common areas.

Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach offers an array of food and beverage amenities where guests will enjoy all-day dining at Sessions, 24-hour in-room dining, the Constant Grind grab-and-go coffee shop, Splash Pool Bar, and Wave Terrace oceanfront entertainment venue.

Additionally, the property boasts The Sound of Your Stay music amenity program, allowing guests to unleash their inner rock star – whether setting the mood with a complimentary vinyl player and records or nailing power chords on a Fender guitar during an in-room jam session.