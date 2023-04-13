Decca Records Signs Actor Damian Lewis to Record Deal

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Decca Records has signed actor Damian Lewis to a record deal. The star of HBO’s Homeland and Billions will release his debut album, Mission Creep, on June 16. The first single, “Down on the Bowery,” was released today (April 13).

“I suddenly had a lot to say,” said Lewis. “People will judge if it’s any good, but for me, it felt entirely natural.”

MusicWeek reports Damian’s meeting and teaming up with American jazz musician Giacomo Smith inspired him to start playing his songs in public. Lewis formed a group with Kansas Smitty’s House Band and began playing live, including a stop at 2022’s Wilderness Festival and shows at Omeara, Koko, the Tabernacle, and Hoxton Hall.

Lewis has since been confirmed to play at this year’s Cheltenham Jazz Festival (May 1) and Black Deer Festival (June 16), as well as his biggest headline show to date at Union Chapel in London (July 11).

Tom Lewis and Laura Monks, co-presidents of Decca Label Group, said: “We are so delighted that Damian chose Decca. His songwriting is poetic, poignant and deeply personal. The album, recorded just down the road in Kentish Town, has a raw and refreshing honesty to it. Damian really opens his heart and invites us in. It is a thing of great beauty.”