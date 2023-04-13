Live Nation and Mellon Events Partner on New Australian Booking Agency – Cut Above Collective

PERTH, AUS (CelebrityAccess) – The “land down under” has a new booking agency, promoter, and artist management company in partnership with Live Nation (LN) and Mellon Events – Cut Above Collective.

The Perth-based company’s experienced team of industry professionals share a passion for creating opportunity and supporting the careers of their foundational artists, both emerging and established across all genres. The company says the partnership with Mellon and LN will allow them to provide global representation for Australian artists.

Cut Above’s current roster includes emerging and established musicians, such as Alter Boy, Chaos Divine, Have a Good Day, Priscilla, Boox Kid, Drea, Osaka Punch, Voyager, and Yomi Ship.

“We’re so excited to be launching Cut Above Collective here in Western Australia,” says Josh Terlick, general manager of Cut Above Collective.

“We can’t wait to spotlight the amazing Western Australian artists we represent. With the support of Mellen Events and Live Nation Australia, we can’t wait to spotlight the amazing Western Australian artists we represent, along with some absolute gems from around the country.”

Cut Above will launch with an event at Perth’s Rosemount Hotel on Saturday (April 29) with live performances from Alter Boy, Priscilla, Boox Kid, Drea and Have A Good Day, with DJ sets from band members of Chaos Divine and Yomi Ship.

The Western Australia-based Mellen Events specialises in designing, developing, managing and promoting large-scale and boutique public events. Mellon has worked on concerts for Alicia Keys, Lorde, Sting, and more.

Live Nation Australia’s upcoming concerts include Lizzo, P!nk, and Wu-Tang Clan.