Universal Music Publishing Group Signs Maggie Rogers to Publishing Deal

(CelebrityAccess) – Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) has signed producer, singer, and songwriter Maggie Rogers to an exclusive global publishing deal. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Rogers, signed to Capitol Records/Polydor, reached the mainstream with the release of her 2017 EP, Now That the Light Is Fading.

In 2019, she earned a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist – following the release of her debut album, Heard It In a Past Life. Her sophomore album, Surrender (2022), was co-produced by UMPG songwriter Kid Harpoon and peaked at No. 12 in the US and No. 6 in the UK.

Rogers said, “I’m so proud to call UMPG my home and can’t wait to begin this next chapter of my career alongside so many writers and professionals I respect and admire.”

Jennifer Knoepfle, executive vice president and co-head of A&R at UMPG, said: “Maggie is one of my favorite songwriters, and I have been lucky to work alongside her since the early stages of her incredible career. We are so excited for her next chapter in her new home at UMPG, and she will have the best support for her creative journey.”

The publishing news comes on the heels of Rogers’ headlining Feral Joy tour announcement, which has her performing throughout the US and Europe in 2023.