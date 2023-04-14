Another Planet Entertainment Announce Foo Fighters With The Breeders To Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series

STATELINE, NV (CelebrityAccess) – Another Planet Entertainment (APE) announced Thursday (April 13) the addition of rock icons Foo Fighters with The Breeders to the 20th Anniversary lineup for the 2023 Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series (presented by LG Business Solutions) at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys for August 10. APE exclusively operates and promotes concerts for the venue. The summer concert series is in partnership with Harveys and Caesar Entertainment (Harrah’s).

The concert series offers a premier outdoor concert experience featuring a newly-installed turf flooring for added comfort and first-class performances. The concert series has welcome more than 1.5 million fans at over 200 concerts spanning the last 20 years, featuring artists such as Elton John, The Eagles, James Taylor, Lady Gaga, Dave Matthews Band, and more.

For the 20th anniversary year, the concert series is proud to announce Illenium, The First Annual Lake Tahoe is for Lovers Music Festival, Old Dominion, Sammy Hagar, Dierks Bentley, Sam Hunt and Brett Young, Darisu Rucker and Drew Holcomb, and Kane Brown.

Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series schedule (subject to change):