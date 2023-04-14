The Owners Of The Apollo Theatre Launch A Crowdfunding Campaign To Help Recover From Tornado Damage

BELVIDERE, IL (CelebrityAccess) — The owners of the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere, Illinois, announced the launch of a GoFundMe campaign to help rebuild the venue after it was severely damaged by a tornado.

The tornado struck the theater on March 31st during a concert featuring the metal bands Revocation, Morbid Angel, and Skeletal Remains.

The storm inflicted serious damage to the building, including the removal of parts of the theater’s roof and left one person dead and at least 48 people with injuries.

The Martinez family, which owns the venue, said that the insurance payout will not cover the cost of needed repairs at the theater. They decided to launch the GoFundMe campaign after multiple individuals approached them about making a donation to help the theater recover from the tragedy, the family said in a statement on the GoFundMe page.

They also noted that they were hesitant to launch a crowd funding campaign to support a restoration of the venue over concern that it would detract from support for the families of those who were killed or injured in the tragedy.

“Since 2001, the Apollo has brought diversity to the town by being the chosen place for people to celebrate special occasions and watch their favorite bands perform. The Apollo means so much to our family and to our community. We are so humbled by the outpouring of love and support. We are committed to bringing back this beloved historical landmark and any money donated to this fund will go towards the theater’s restoration and the staff members while the Apollo is being rebuild,” the family said in a statement.