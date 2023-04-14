Revocation’s Dave Davidson Breaks His Wrist In An On-Stage Fall

CINCINNATI (CelebrityAccess) — Dave Davidson, the guitarist and lead vocalist for the Boston-based technical death metal band Revocation announced he will be taking a hiatus from his guitar duties while he recovers from a broken wrist.

According to Davidson, he suffered the injury after taking nasty spill during a performance in Cincinnati.

“I took a gnarly fall while performing on stage in Cincinnati when I tripped over a cable. I fell backwards and instinctively threw my wrist back to break my fall, but unfortunately I broke my wrist in the process. I could tell something was wrong as soon as I stood up but I ended up finishing the set and was hoping it was just a sprain,” he shared in a social media post.

“[I] got checked out the next day and the x ray showed I did in fact break my wrist, doctor said I won’t be able to play for the next 6-8 weeks which is a total bummer but I’ve decided to soldier on, pull a Hetfield and finish the rest of the tour on vocals. Come out to the rest of the dates and dust off your air guitars, I could use a hand with the solos,” he added.

Davidson’s fall and injured wrist is the latest calamity to impact the band’s current tour. On March 31st, Revocation was performing with Morbid Angel and Skeletal Remains at the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere, Illinois, when the venue was impacted by a tornado that tore the roof off the building.

A total of 48 people were injured, and one killed but the members of the band and their crew escaped injury.