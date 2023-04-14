Trombonist Jeff Bradshaw Joins Music Matters Entertainment & The SRG-ILS Group

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Music Matters Entertainment (MME) and The SRG-ILS Group welcome renowned trombonist Jeff Bradshaw to the MME / SRG-ILS family.

The new album, Jeff Bradshaw: 20, is slated for release this Spring via Music Matters Entertainment and The SRG-ILS Group. Prior to release, Bradshaw will drop two new singles, “Carrie’s Bread Puddin,” a tribute to his mother and for jazz fans, “Make Some Time,” featuring Eric Roberson for the R&B fans. Both songs are slated for release on May 19.

“Jeff fits perfectly into our growing Jazz and R&B family. He is a special talent with a solid career and an incredible future ahead of him.” – Claude Villani, CEO, The SRG/ILS Group

Each song from the new album has a unique story behind it; listeners will feel the soundtrack of Bradshaw’s life, from his early days playing in church to his 20 years as a recording artist to his life touring and collaborating with some of the biggest artists in Jazz, R&B, and Pop.

“20 years, man. It means to me blessed, relevant, excited, young, and hungry. All those things I still am. I’m still going to create these beautiful songs, and the trombone will play a different role in every song!” – Bradshaw