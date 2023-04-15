The Inside Out Podcast With Paul Mecurio: Author Jeff Benedict

An engrossing, fun, wide-ranging conversation with Jeff about LeBron James, the subject of his latest biography, “LeBron.” If you thought you knew and heard everything about LeBron James, you’re wrong. You have to hear this interview. How does a poor kid from Akron with a single Mom who is dubbed a superstar phenom as a teenager navigate a complicated world to become one of the best basketball players EVER, a billionaire and strong voice for social justice? Hear why LeBron never liked to be alone, has always had an innate ability to bring people together, and forever changed how the NBA and its teams do business, and that is all just the tip of the iceberg.