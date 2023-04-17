BLACKPINK Announce North American Stadium Dates For Their Born Pink World Tour Encore

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ (CelebrityAccess) — Following their headlining performance at Coachella, K-pop queens BLACKPINK announced plans for a brief North American stadium tour.

The tour kicks off on August 12th at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, with additional stadium performances planned for Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Oracle Park in San Francisco, and the tour’s closing date at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on August 26th.

The tour follows the success of their latest single, “Shut Down” and comes as the group claims the title of the most-subscribed music act on YouTube with over 86.6 million followers.

BLACKPINK has also two Guinness World Records including most-viewed music video within the first 24 hours (with the release of their first single “Pink Venom”), in addition their status as the most-followed girl group on Spotify.

Early access for tickets for the tour for fan club members starts on April 26th and the full public onsale starts on April 29th.

BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] ENCORE in NORTH AMERICA:

Saturday, August 12th, 2023 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

Friday, August 18th, 2023 Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium

Tuesday, August 22th, 2023 San Francisco, CA Oracle Park

Saturday, August 26th, 2023 Los Angeles, CA Dodger Stadium