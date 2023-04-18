Senegalese Singer Baaba Maal & Malian Singer Inna Modja Named UN Goodwill Ambassadors

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Grammy-Award-winning Senegalese singer Baaba Maal and Malian singer, actress and environmental activist Inna Modja have been named United Nations Goodwill Ambassadors, honorary spokespeople representing the United Nations (UN) interests, raising awareness, and mobilizing support.

Maal, seeing no difference between reaching people as a musician and humanitarian, between being the voice of Wakanda in Marvel’s Black Panther films and energetically advocating urgent and constructive environmental actions, his new role will expand on the work he has been doing as a Land Ambassador with the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD).

Modja committed to reversing the human-influenced process of desertification, one of the world’s major environmental problems, and focusing on the sustainable management of natural resources.

The UNCCD is deeply committed to achieving Sustainable Development Goal 15.3 to reach a land degradation-neutral world by 2030.

The Goodwill Ambassadors will help the UNCCD in its efforts to reduce poverty, especially among the climate-vulnerable land-dependent peoples of the world. The UNCCD looks forward to working with them to achieve a land degradation-neutral world, in line with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The Executive Secretary of the UNCCD, Mr. Ibrahim Thiaw, said:

“The Goodwill Ambassadors can help to bring more attention to the issues that the UNCCD promotes and encourage action towards achieving the objectives of the UNCCD. By participating in activities related to desertification, land degradation, and drought (DLDD), Goodwill Ambassadors can help to launch more publicity on the UNCCD’s strategies and promote effective implementation of the Convention.”

“The UNCCD is delighted to welcome Baaba Maal, Inna Modja and Ricky Kej as UNCCD Goodwill Ambassadors and looks forward to working together towards achieving a land degradation-neutral world.”