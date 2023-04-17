LL Cool J Revives The Rock The Bells Festival Following New Series B Investments

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Hip-Hop icon LL Cool J announced the return of the Rock The Bells music festival to New York City this summer.

“I wanted to tell you personally Saturday, August 5th, Rock The Bells Festival is back,” LL Cool J said in a video announcing the news.

Along with the revival of the festival, which last took place in 2006, LL Cool J announced the closure of a series B funding round for the Rock The Bells Brand.

The funding round raised $15 million from a group of investors that was led by Raine Investment Group, whose portfolio includes companies such as C3 Presents and Soundcloud.

Other investors include Irving Azoff of Iconic Artists Group, and Paramount Global with additional participation from Amex Ventures, Wildcat Capital Management and Capstar Ventures.

The company also received additional investment from ASK Capital, North Island (Glenn Hutchins), AME Cloud Ventures and XO Capital.

The capital raise will support the expansion of the Rock The Bells hip-hop brand and its related website, which provides news and cultural insight into the world of hip-hop music along with serving as a marketing and branding consultancy for the corporate world.

“This Series B round is a reflection of the confidence that our investors have in Rock The Bells as a global platform,” said LL COOL J, Founder and CEO of Rock The Bells. “Hip-Hop is an art form that many people doubted from day one, but our culture continues to rise to higher heights! I’m honored that Rock The Bells is leading this resurgence of timeless Hip-Hop, while simultaneously bridging the generations. I’m so excited about all of the amazing things we have planned for the community, fans and brands! This is just the beginning.”

“Rock The Bells has brand affinity that’s been built over time through consistency and authenticity,” said James Cuthbert, President of Rock The Bells. “We hold our audience’s trust, and we grow together by asking them to be a part of everything we do. Our partners proudly support our work because it spans generations, cements a legacy, and continues to elevate Hip-Hop in a way that honors the artform and highlights it deservingly.”

As part of the partnership, Rock The Bells and Paramount Global announced a multi-year deal that will give Paramount first looks at feature films and scripted and unscripted content, as well as the opportunity to live stream the upcoming 2023 Rock The Bells Festival that will serve to market the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

The two companies will also collaborate on co-branding merch and Paramount Global will provide marketing support, including content, experiences, and activations, for the festival relaunch.

“Paramount is thrilled to expand our deep relationship with LL COOL J with our investment in Rock The Bells,” said Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events at Paramount. “We look forward to working with him to shine a spotlight on Hip-Hop culture and icons through music, events and diverse content.”