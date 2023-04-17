Warner Music Mexico Announces The Launch Of The Women-Run Label Gorgona

MEXICO CITY, MX (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music México announced the launch of Gorgona, a brand new record label that will focus on promoting female talent and which will be completely managed and run by women.

According to WMG, the lack of representation for women in senior label roles prompted the launch of Warner Music México’s Gender Equality Committee, comprised exclusively of women across the organization, which led to the idea of the label, in which all roles, from songwriting to marketing, would be executed by women.

According to Billboard, the label will be overseen by Andrea Fernández, an A&R manager at Warner Music Mexico who will serve as the label’s creative director.

“Cypher 1: Ella”, a collaboration between Mabiland, Emjay, Mare Advertencia, and Delfina Dib, will be Gorgona’s first release.

The song debuted on digital music services on March 16th, with a video released the following week on March 22nd.