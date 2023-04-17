Tim McGraw Launches New Media Venture – Down Home

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Country legend Tim McGraw has launched Down Home, a new entertainment, media and marketing company headquartered in Music City.

The company is in partnership with McGraw, his management firm, EM.Co., and social content studio Shareability. Tim Staples, Shareability founder and Down Home co-founder, has been named Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Brian Kaplan of Em.Co, co-founder has been named Chief Strategy Officer (CSO).

According to MusicRow, Down Home will be dedicated to connecting McGraw’s country music audience with Hollywood and brands by producing film, TV and digital media focusing on stories that capture the spirit of everyday Americans. The new business closed an investment and first-look deal with David Ellison’s Skydance Media to develop film and TV projects with the new company and channel IP. Additionally, Ellison will serve on the Down Home board.

“Country music has always been about storytelling,” says McGraw. “Our stories are honest vignettes of life and family and community. I think there’s a longing for that. For me, that’s Down Home. That’s how I grew up, those are the stories I like to tell, and that’s what I want our company to be about.”