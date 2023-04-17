Washington, DC Rapper Moneymarr Arrested and Charged with Fentanyl Trafficking

WALDORF, MD (CelebrityAccess) – DC rapper MoneyMarr has been taken into custody and charged with intent to traffic a large amount of the “deadliest drug in America,” – fentanyl.

According to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, a multi-agency task forced recovered 5,000 fentanyl pills shipped from Cali to the ole’ line state (Maryland) – intending to be illegally sold and distributed during an investigation that began in November.

Not only were the pills fentanyl but they were stamped and colored to resemble OxyContin – set to be delivered to a single-family home in Waldorf, Md. That delivery has resulted in the indictments of MoneyMarr (Marvin Bussie), 20, and Quecealla Turner, 22.

Bussie and Turner have been charged with conspiracy to import a controlled dangerous substance, conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, and other related charges.

Turner was served her indictment, but MoneyMarr — who was on the run — was not arrested by the US Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force until April 4 in Largo, Md.

The rapper had an open warrant issued by the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) from where he attempted to transport 12,000 fentanyl pills out of an airport in Los Angeles in 2022. On April 5, MoneyMarr was ordered to be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

US Marshals from the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and @CCSOMD located/arrested Marvin “MoneyMarr” Bussie who was wanted by @USMSLosAngeles and @DEALOSANGELES for Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl). #LAX #Captured @USMarshalsHQ pic.twitter.com/EtYeVMvXDJ — USMS Los Angeles (@USMSLosAngeles) April 5, 2023

“Whenever someone uses the US Mail to send anything illegal or potentially dangerous, Postal Inspectors will find them and bring them to justice,” said Damon E. Wood, Inspector in Charge, Washington Division.

Johnny L. Hughes, United States Marshal for the District of Maryland, added: “Fentanyl is killing many of our young people. Unfortunately, those taking these pills do not realize the consequences. This case demonstrates the commitment and strength of multiple law enforcement agencies working together to arrest those responsible for these crimes.”