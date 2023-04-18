John Minch Named Executive Director, Publishing, Jeff Van Driel Promoted To General Manager, International Operations

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Independent music company Concord announced a leadership change in its music publishing division that will see longtime executive and Concord’s President of International Publishing, John Minch step back from his day-to-day and assume the role of Executive Director, Publishing.

In his new role, Minch will focus on rights held by Concord as well as advancing the cause of the music company’s songwriters and composers amid the shifting music publishing landscape.

Minch will continue to report directly to Jim Selby, Chief Publishing Officer.

“I’ll work on projects and with clients that I have had a close relationship with, but it is time to make way, after nearly twenty-five years,” stated Minch. “It’s a pity, I am only just starting to understand what I am doing. But it’s time to put my feet up and light a cheroot. I am hugely grateful to Concord for the freedom and encouragement they have given me over the last seven years and for encouraging me to continue to represent Concord and our composers and writers on industry associations.”

In his place, Concord announced that Jeff Van Driel will relocate from Concord’s Nashville office to London, where he will serve as General Manager, International Operations, assuming oversight of music publishing operations as well as the European operations of all of Concord’s businesses.

In his new role, Van Driel will report to Vic Zaraya, Chief Operating Officer.

“I am honored and excited to be taking on this role for Concord,” commented Van Driel. “Given Concord’s rapid and disciplined growth, there are ongoing opportunities to enhance operations and prove our global commitment to the creative community throughout the world. We have dedicated and talented teams who embrace continuous improvement, utilizing the best and most practical technological solutions in the market. Concord is a full-service music company representing many of the world’s best artists, songwriters, creators and catalogues and I am committed to its continued growth and success.”

“Concord is truly a global force and that’s a testament to John’s contributions,” said Selby. “I believe that with Jeff and John as a team in our London office, Concord will only further solidify its strengths as a global independent publisher.”