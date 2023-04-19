Report: Frank Ocean Drops Off Coachella’s Second Weekend Lineup

INDIO, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Coachella headliner Frank Ocean will not be performing during the festival’s second weekend, according to a report in Variety.

In a statement provided to Variety, a spokesperson for Goldenvoice said: “Frank Ocean will not be performing at weekend 2 of Coachella.

“After suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to weekend 1, Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity.

“On doctor’s advice, [Ocean] is not able to perform weekend 2 due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, Ocean still appears to be on the festival’s lineup and Goldenvoice did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ocean is scheduled to headline the festival’s main stage on the final night of the festival. His set during the first weekend, his first public performance in more than half a decade, drew mixed reviews after starting late and being cut off in the middle due to running over the festival’s midnight curfew.

Some reviewers described the set as disjointed and expressed confusion over some of the creative choices, including the insertion of a ten-minute DJ set from the Paris based DJ/Producer Crystallmess.