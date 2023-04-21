BMG Promotes Heath Johns to President, Australia, New Zealand, and Southeast Asia

BERLIN, DE (CelebrityAccess) – BMG Managing Director Australia, Heath Johns, has been promoted to President of Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia in recognition of his significant contributions to the company.

Johns was BMG’s first employee in Australia when the company launched in 2016. They now boast a staff of 28 and represent artists and songwriters, including Dope Lemon, Peking Duk, Chet Faker, Dune Rats, Tim Minchin, Crowded House, and many more.

Under Johns’ leadership, BMG was named by the Australia Financial Review in 2021 as one of Australia’s most innovative companies and, in 2022, was named one of Australia’s “Best Places to Work.” In addition, he was awarded the Newton-John medal in 2020 by the University of Newcastle (UoN) for extraordinary services to the Arts. He led an Australian-first scholarship program between the UoN and BMG to create meaningful music industry pathways for First Nation students.

BMG Chief Content Officer (CCO) Dominique Casimir said, “Heath Johns personifies so much of what makes BMG great. He is a force of nature with his passion and enthusiasm for music, but he combines commercial drive with an innate understanding of BMG’s value system and ethical stance. The expansion of his responsibilities is a recognition of his talents.”

Johns said, “I remain grateful for the opportunity to launch the Sydney office of this incredible company back in early 2016. BMG’s globally renowned service-based approach was the perfect platform to build upon in a region where we’ve consistently executed world-class creative and innovation to take our artists to the world. I’m humbled by this promotion and proud to be part of a very special team of people at BMG in Australia and the world who continue to inspire me.”