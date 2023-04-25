ASM Global Forms A Content Partnership With London Stadium

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — ASM Global announced the formation of a new partnership with the U.K.-based London Stadium, operators of the multi-purpose outdoor stadium at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park to develop new content, as well as new commercial opportunities.

Originally built for the 2012 Olympic Games, the 80,000-capacity London Stadium currently serves as the home field for the Premier League club West Ham United. Since its launch, the stadium has hosted performances by artists such as Red Hot Chili Peppers, Foo Fighters, and the Rolling Stones with upcoming shows by The Weeknd, and Burna Boy set for later this year.

The deal, which expands ASM Global’s presence in the UK, will expand programming at the stadium when sporting events aren’t taking place, the companies said.

“We have a fantastic reputation for hosting some of the biggest, best and most diverse stadium events, which is evident across our incredible lineup this summer. We are always looking to improve; and this partnership with ASM Global will help push us on to even greater possibilities, unlocking the huge potential of our venue,” stated Graham Gilmore, CEO of London Stadium.

“We’re delighted to announce London Stadium as ASM Global’s first U.K. stadium partner, joining our elite network of iconic, major event venues around the world. The venue has been ever-present in the city’s consciousness since the 2012 Olympic Games and has proved itself as one of the best multipurpose stadiums in Europe. It’s blessed with unique versatility for live events with first-class hospitality and unrivaled public transport connectivity to create the best possible fan experience. We are thrilled to be working with Graham and his team to continue to build on the stadium’s stunning Olympic legacy with world-class events and partnerships on one of the most culturally dynamic event campuses in Europe,” added Tom Lynch, senior vice president, Europe, of ASM Global.