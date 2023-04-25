Rock the Bells & Live Nation Urban Announce The F.O.R.C.E Tour With LL Cool J

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) -Live Nation Urban has announced details for a brand-new touring experience and a celebration of Hip-Hop culture in partnership with Rock the Bells – The F.O.R.C.E. (Frequences of Real Creative Energy) Live headlined by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy Award winner, LL Cool J. The tour will mark LL’s first headlining arena tour in 3 decades. LL himself curated the lineup for the upcoming F.O.R.C.E tour.

Building off of their fantastic performance together at the GRAMMY Awards earlier this year, celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop, all dates will feature collaborative live performances with the Award-winning Hip-Hop band The Roots, the legendary DJ Jazzy Jeff, and DJ Z-Trip.

Unlike the traditional “opening act – headliner” format, the show will be a nonstop musical mash-up with artist performances interwoven within one continuous musical set backed by The Roots. In select cities, the bill also boasts a rotating cast of iconic acts, including Salt-N-Pepa, Queen Latifah, Rakim, Common, MC Lyte, Method Man & Redman, Big Boi, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Ice T, Juvenile, Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick, De La Soul, Goodie Mob, Jadakiss, Rick Ross and more.

LL Cool J says, “I’m excited to be on my first Arena tour in 30 years. It’s proof that our culture is more viable than ever. So get ready for some nonstop beats and rhymes. See you this summer!”

The F.O.R.C.E. Live hits the road on June 25 in Boston at TD Garden before stopping in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center on June 27, hitting arenas across the US and Canada, and closing out on September 3 at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles.

Verizon will offer customers an exclusive presale for the tour in the US through Verizon Up. Customers can purchase presale tickets for select shows from today (April 25) at 12 pm local time through Thursday (April 27) at 10 pm local time.

Citi cardmembers will also have access to presale tickets for select shows beginning today (April 25) at 12 pm local time through Thursday (April 27) at 10 pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

On Thursday (April 27) between 10 am – 10 pm local time, fans may purchase tickets through either the Live Nation presale, Ticketmaster presale, or local venue and radio presales. General on-sale begins (Friday (April 28) at 10 am local time.

The F.O.R.C.E. Live Tour Dates

6/25 Boston, MA TD Garden

6/27 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

6/28 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

6/29 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

7/1 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena

7/2 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

7/4 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

7/6 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

7/8 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

7/9 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

8/12 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

8/13 Chicago, IL United Center

8/18 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

8/19 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

8/20 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse

8/22 Memphis, TN FedEx Forum

8/23 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

8/24 Ft. Worth, TX Dickies Arena

8/25 Houston, TX Toyota Center

8/27 Albuquerque, NM Sandia Casino Amphitheater

8/29 Denver, CO Ball Arena

9/1 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

9/2 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

9/3 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum